Updated at 6:39 a.m., Oct. 1

GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating this shooting as a homicide. 

The name of the victim will be released after the next of kin have been notified, police said in a news release.

GREENSBORO — A man was shot Monday evening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 801 E. Market St. Upon arrival, they confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A short time later a man transported by a private vehicle arrived at the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Police did not have a description of a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

