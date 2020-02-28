GREENSBORO — No one was injured when robbery suspects fired at officers just before 9 a.m. today in the 5900 block of Friendly Avenue, a Greensboro police department spokesman said.
Officers were serving a search warrant in reference to robbery suspects, police said. As the officers approached the residence, shots were fired at them. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said in a news release.
Police were able to take all suspects into custody without incident. Police department spokesman Ron Glenn said he could not discuss how many people were taken into custody or release their names at this time.
The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies, however, authorities have not released details about those robberies, which remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
