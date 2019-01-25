GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a State Employees' Credit Union on Friday morning.
Around 10:14 a.m., officers responded to the credit union at 2600 South Holden Road for a reported robbery, according to a police news release.
An unidentified suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank on foot in an unknown direction. The description of the suspect was incomplete. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.