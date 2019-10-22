GREENSBORO — One person was shot multiple times near Sheetz on Spring Garden Road early Tuesday morning.
At 1:19 a.m., officers responded to the area of the store at 1639 Spring Garden St. in reference to shots fired nearby, according to a police news release.
Police found the victim with gunshot wounds to his legs. The victim was transported to a local hospitall where he is currently in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
