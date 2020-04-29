Police do not cross tape
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a person at an apartment complex on Covey Lane, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:22 a.m. today and are working to confirm the male victim's identity, Glenn said. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

No one else was injured and police have no suspects at this time, Glenn said.

He did not have an exact address for the shooting.

WGHP-Channel 8 reported the shooting occurred at Legacy on Elm Apartment Homes.

