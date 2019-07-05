GREENSBORO — Police are investigating separate assaults Friday that left two people injured.
In the first, officers responded about 12:50 p.m. to 4809 Fewell Road on a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The victim was in stable condition Friday, police said.
Police did not release further information about the victim or say if there were any suspects.
In the second assault, officers responded about 6 p.m. to the 1500 block of Textile Drive for someone with a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim, who was in stable condition, to a local hospital, police said.
Police said no suspect information was available in that assault.
No further information was released about that victim.
Anyone with information in either assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.