GREENSBORO — Police say a man robbed the PNC Bank on Green Valley Road shortly before noon on Saturday.

Witnesses told officers the man quietly approached a teller at the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a news release. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, heading south, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can be shared via the P3tips app or website.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

