Updated 3:36 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police say three people are dead in an aggravated assault on Sweet Birch Drive earlier today.
The identity of the victims is not being released at this time, police said in a news release.
Few other details about the killings have been released.
Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive on a welfare check. When they got there, "officers observed an aggravated assault," police said in a news release, but did not provide further details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be shared through the P3tips app or website.
