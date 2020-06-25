Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — The 1200 block of Woodbriar Avenue is closed as officers investigate a drive-by shooting that left one person injured, police said.

Police did not say when the drive-by shooting happened. One person was taken by EMS to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

