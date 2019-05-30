GREENSBORO — Police said a Greensboro man shot in late December has died and they are now investigating the aggravated assault as a homicide.
Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 22 to 1514 Kindley St. and found 33-year-old Anthony Devaris Walker with gunshot injuries, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday, police said.
No suspect information is available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.
