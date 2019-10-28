GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 3405 Lewiston Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to the robbery at 8:45 p.m. Two men had entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to the release.
The suspects took an unknown amount of money and left the scene, traveling towards Inman Road. The make and model of the suspects’ vehicle is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
