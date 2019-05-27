GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating armed robberies at two businesses this afternoon. according to news releases from Greensboro police.
The first robbery occurred at about 1:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The second robbery at about 2 p.m. at the Auto Zone at 117 Guilford College Road. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in either robbery and police did not indicate if they are related.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.
