Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy) (copy)
News & Record

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred this evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Julian Street regarding an assault. A victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment; police did not know the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments