GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating an aggravated assault this evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

They responded at 7:22 p.m. to a call about the incident in the 2800 block of Randleman Road. Investigators are still on the scene and no description of the suspect(s) was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

