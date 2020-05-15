police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

GREENSBORO – A gunshot victim was hospitalized Thursday night in stable condition, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police were called at 10:14 p.m. Thursday to the 3600 block of Belmont Street about a shooting. That's where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the release said.

No suspect information was available. No other information was provided about the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Recommended for you

Load comments