GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding a man with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. Friday to the 2300 block of Ponderosa Drive and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, police said in a news release.

EMS took the shooting victim to a local hospital.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

