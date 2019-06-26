GREENSBORO — Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning in a shooting on Merritt Drive as a 36-year-old Greensboro resident.
Officers who responded about 1:20 a.m. to a report of a traffic crash with injuries found Jaishon Darrell Banks suffering instead from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
He later died from his injuries.
His death marks the city's 20th homicide this year, two more than this time last year.
Police said the investigation temporarily closed Merritt between Mosby and Annadale drives.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.