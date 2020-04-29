Police do not cross tape
Getty Images

Updated 6:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim in a shooting earlier today as a 19-year-old Greensboro man.

Deionte Kyre-Marquez Hall was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Covey Lane, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the complex about 11:20 a.m. 

No one else was injured and police have no suspects at this time, police spokesman Ron Glenn said earlier in the day.

No further details were available.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a person at an apartment complex on Covey Lane, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:22 a.m. today and are working to confirm the male victim's identity, Glenn said. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

No one else was injured and police have no suspects at this time, Glenn said.

He did not have an exact address for the shooting.

WGHP-Channel 8 reported the shooting occurred at Legacy on Elm Apartment Homes.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments