Updated 12:23 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting this morning as a 21-year-old Greensboro man.
Xavier Isaiah Jabbar Torrence was found early today by officers responding at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a gun being discharged in the 100 block of Glendale Drive, police said in a news release.
No further details were immediately available.
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the death of a gunshot victim on Glendale Drive early this morning.
Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 100 block of Glendale Drive at 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release.
Police said the victim has not been identified.
Glendale Drive closed between Donegal Drive and Tempe Street due to the police investigation this morning, according to a traffic advisory from police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.