Updated 12:23 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting this morning as a 21-year-old Greensboro man.

Xavier Isaiah Jabbar Torrence was found early today by officers responding at 1:30 a.m. to a report of a gun being discharged in the 100 block of Glendale Drive, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately available.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the death of a gunshot victim on Glendale Drive early this morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 100 block of Glendale Drive at 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release. 

Police said the victim has not been identified.

Glendale Drive closed between Donegal Drive and Tempe Street due to the police investigation this morning, according to a traffic advisory from police.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

