GREENSBORO — A man found dead Saturday morning has been identified as 54-year-old Alvin Perry, police said.
Officers responded about 5:40 a.m. to a report of a body in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street, police said in a news release. Police said officers found a victim who appeared to have been shot.
Perry's death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
The death marks the city’s 30th homicide of 2019 and the second in two days.
A 30-year-old woman was killed Friday morning outside Premier Federal Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St. in what police called a murder-suicide. Her estranged husband shot her before turning the gun on himself, police said.
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the death of a male Saturday morning as a homicide.
Around 5:38 a.m. officers responded to the 3200-block of Yanceyville Street to a dead body investigation, according to a police news release. Upon arrival officers located a male victim.
It appeared as if the unidentified victim had been shot, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing.
The death marks the city's 30th homicide of 2019 and the second in two days.
A 30-year-old woman was killed Friday morning outside Premier Federal Credit Union at 1400 Yanceyville St. in a murder-suicide. Her estranged husband shot her before turning the gun on himself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.