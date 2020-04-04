Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

File photo

GREENSBORO — Police identified the two people found dead Friday on Lowdermilk Street as a man and woman from Greensboro.

Tiffany Gabriel Nelson, 23, and Octavias Montrez Jones, 26, were found dead after officers responded about 1 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street.

Police have not said how the two died.

Police said Saturday in a news release they are not looking for any suspects at this time and believe there is no threat to the greater community.

