GREENSBORO — Police identified the two people found dead Friday on Lowdermilk Street as a man and woman from Greensboro.
Tiffany Gabriel Nelson, 23, and Octavias Montrez Jones, 26, were found dead after officers responded about 1 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street.
Police have not said how the two died.
Police said Saturday in a news release they are not looking for any suspects at this time and believe there is no threat to the greater community.
