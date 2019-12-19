GREENSBORO — Greensboro police arrested a man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Battleground Avenue, a news release stated.
Eddie Garcia-Ortega, 42, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Guilford County Jail, police said.
A woman told police that her vehicle was taken at gunpoint just before 4:30 p.m., and that the man started driving west on Oakcrest Drive. Police used GPS technology in the vehicle to track the suspect and the car, which was found in the area of East Market Street, police said. Officers coordinated with OnStar to disable the vehicle and detained Garcia-Ortega on Murrow Boulevard.
Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the police department, said the victim did everything right, including being able to provide important details to officers.
Residents should always be aware of their surroundings, he said, and don't try to fight someone in that type of situation.
"Your property is not worth your life," Glenn said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
