GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Deputy Chief James Hinson is testifying before Congress Thursday about the opioid crisis in America.
Opioids are a class of drugs that includes heroin as well as legal prescription medications, such as Oxycontin, often used for pain management that can become addictive.
Hinson is expected to address the addictive effects of opioids, the deadly effects of fentanyl (another drug often combined with opioids to increase their potency) and the department's partnership with other agencies to combat these drugs in the city.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said since January officers have responded to 57 heroin deaths and 325 overdoses.
"The department continually makes an effort to address the opioid epidemic in our community," Glenn said.
Those efforts include equipping all patrol officers with Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose; holding symposiums about the crisis; and using social media to educate the community.
Glenn said the police department was contacted to have a representative testify about the opioid crisis and how it relates to law enforcement.
Hinson will be one of four speakers during the hearing on "Homeland Security Implications of the Opioid Crisis."
Jack Minor, communications director for U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, said Walker will be the lead Republican on the hearing.
Hinson's testimony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
A live feed is expected on the House Committee of Homeland Security's web page.