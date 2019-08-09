Chiefs Corner 0819 from Ecolia Watkins on Vimeo.
GREENSBORO — Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement Friday morning.
“I have mixed emotions,” Scott said. “Most are very positive to know that I’ve reached this point in my career.”
Scott plans to continue as Greensboro Police chief until Jan. 31.
“I have spent the majority of my life as a Greensboro police officer,” Scott said. “And that is what I’m most proud of. Not being chief, not ascending through the ranks, but being a police officer and serving our community.”
Scott succeeded former police chief Ken Miller in 2015 after beating out 43 other candidates for the job. He joined the police force in 1991.
“I’m so proud of the achievements of the police department, and I’m glad God gave me an opportunity to be a part of it,” Scott said.
News of Scott's retirement broke ahead of the news conference after the chief posted a video to his staff on Vimeo announcing his plans to leave the department.
"During the time between August and January things will remain the same," Scott said in the video. "I'll still be the chief. You'll still be part of the organization and in whatever your role is and we'll still be doing what we do day-to-day."
Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis joined Scott at his news conference Friday and said the city has begun the process of hiring an executive search committee for the chief’s job.
“We do know that this is a very important decision for our city and for our community,” Davis said.
The community will be included in discussions about who will serve as the next chief, Davis said. There will be seven meetings throughout the city, including meetings in each city council district, to get feedback from residents, Davis said.
“As we narrow this down, as we look at the profile of the police chief, we want to let you know we’re confident that will be able to select a dynamic and a talented individual who will lead this agency and this city and serve you as a community,” Davis said.