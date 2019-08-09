Chiefs Corner 0819 from Ecolia Watkins on Vimeo.
GREENSBORO — Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement in a video to his staff posted online.
Scott addressed several rumors in a video called Chief's Corner 0819 that was posted to Vimeo on Thursday. The rumors included his retirement that he said is slated for Jan. 31.
"During the time between August and January things will remain the same," Scott said. "I'll still be the chief. You'll still be part of the organization and in whatever your roll is and we'll still be doing what we do day-to-day."
Scott is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Scott was announced as police chief on March 15, 2015, after serving 24 years on the force.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.