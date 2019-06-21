GREENSBORO — Police Chief Wayne Scott is asking the courts to allow the public release of body-worn camera footage captured Monday when a Greensboro man died in custody.
Aaron Michael Andrews, 35, of 2313 Westhaven Drive died after being detained and becoming unresponsive while handcuffed in the back of an ambulance, police said. He was detained after being accused of trying to break into the Taylor residence on Maybank Drive in Greensboro.
The petition, filed Thursday, seeks the public release of the videos captured by four officers' cameras.
According to the petition, three of the videos recorded the encounter with Andrews from the time officers arrived at the Taylor residence to when he began receiving emergency treatment in the ambulance. The fourth video shows witness interviews.
North Carolina law only allows the public release of law enforcement camera footage if ordered by a judge.
Scott most recently asked a judge to release body-worn camera footage in November, after the Sept. 8 death of 28-year-old Marcus Deon Smith while in police custody.
The officers involved in the Andrews case have been placed on administrative duty and the State Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into the death. Both are standard practice when someone dies in police custody.
Amiel Rossabi, attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association, said he is representing the officers involved. He said they want the video released in its entirety, in context and unedited.
"I think when people see the video they will see our officers acted consistently with the department's policy and compassionately," Rossabi said.
Jessica Taylor called 911 about 11:20 a.m. Monday and reported that a man, identified later by police as Andrews, was throwing furniture at her front door, ringing the door bell, yelling and trying to break in. She told operators that she told her 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to lock themselves in a bedroom.
Guilford Metro 911 took a second call from Andrews' roommates, who said he had reported someone broke into their own house and when one roommate last saw Andrews he was covered in dirt, sweat and vomit.
Police detained Andrews on Maybank Drive. A Guilford Metro 911 event report said officers requested paramedics because Andrews was having trouble breathing.
A judge is expected Monday to schedule a hearing regarding the videos, likely next week.