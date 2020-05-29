GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said Friday that he condemns the actions of Minneapolis officers in connection with the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, who is black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck, pinning him to the ground as Floyd protested that he couldn't breathe.
"This has left a stain on law enforcement nationwide," James said Friday during a press conference. "The trust that we try to build each day with each interaction is very fragile and it will take time to once again try to rebuild that trust."
The N.C. Sheriff's Association released a statement Friday also condemning what happened, saying law enforcement officers are held to higher standards of conduct, "which include reserving the use of force, especially deadly force, for those times when its use is absolutely necessary and lawful." The statement was signed by the association's leadership, including past president Sam Page, Rockingham County's sheriff.
Protests in Minneapolis, which later spread to places across the country, began after a video surfaced and went viral.
Four Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd's arrest were fired, officials said Tuesday. Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
James called the charges against Chauvin "completely appropriate."
Floyd's death comes less than two years after a Greensboro incident in which Marcus Smith, 38, died after police restrained him with a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him. An autopsy said a variety of factors, including cardiovascular disease and the type of restraint, played a role in his death.
A lawsuit filed by Smith's family alleges that police caused Smith's death and that paramedics "failed to promptly attend to his serious medical needs."
Critics of Wayne Scott, Greensboro's police chief at the time of Smith's death, allege a decades-long pattern of police corruption in Greensboro and say that fuels a lack of trust between police and residents, especially African Americans.
When named chief earlier this year, James said that healing that mistrust begins with better communication between police and the community. He set up a series of community meetings in his first two months on the job.
On Friday, James said he and his officers will work to rebuild trust that has once again been lost in Greensboro.
"Here at the Greensboro Police Department, we make an effort each day to make sure that we have the right people doing things the right way in our communities. Each time we have a contact with a citizen it impacts that trust."
James said that in all of his police training, he's never seen anything that would condone the actions of the Minneapolis officers. He said he in part feels strongly about what happened because of his perspective as a police officer, but also as an African American.
"Regardless of whether you're in law enforcement or not, regardless of what your race is," he said, "I think that anyone who is human and has any compassion could not look at this and not be affected by it."
While they work to rebuild trust with Greensboro residents, James said he hopes that Floyd's death was not in vain, and that "we can sit down and have some honest conversations about what's really going on in our community, especially when it involves race."
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said he believes a protest connected to the Minneapolis case will take place near the police department's headquarters downtown on Saturday, but he did not have details.
Kendrick Mayes, the city's special events coordinator, said they have not received notification of a protest.
"Demonstrators do not receive any sort of permission or permit to do protesting," Mayes said in an email. "Basically, the ordinance reads that they must notify us in writing of the protest at least 48 hours prior to the protest in order to be 'lawful.'"
James said the police department supports anyone exercising their First Amendment rights.
"We hope that it's peaceful," he said. "We hope that it's meaningful."
