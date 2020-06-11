GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old has been charged for the recent vandalism that occurred at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, police said.
In a news release, Greensboro police said Raul Alberto Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville was arrested today for the vandalism that occurred at the museum on May 30, when the city came under siege from looters and vandals following protests over police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Ochoa was charged with felony inciting a riot and misdemeanor injury to real property.
Video footage of the incident shows a man who is walking with a group of protesters throw an object at the museum's window.
Police said Ochoa was also served with warrants from High Point police related to a May 31 break-in at the Walmart located at 2628 South Main St. in High Point.
Ochoa stole electronics and damaged property inside the location, according to police.
Greensboro police said Ochoa was served the warrants from Greensboro and High Point and was issued a $6,000 unsecured bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.