 Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO — Police said they have arrested a 27-year-old Winston-Salem man in connection with the Dec. 15 killing of Chaunci Rashan Rutledge.

Christopher Raynard Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release. He is being held in the Guilford County jail.

On Dec. 15, officers found Rutledge, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street. EMS responded and provided treatment, but Rutledge later died, according to the release.

