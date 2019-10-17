WENTWORTH — A 23-year-old Madison man has been charged in the Oct. 10 stabbing of a woman, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.
Darrin Eugene Whitaker, of 2380 Ellisboro Road, is charged with assault on a female, felonious assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious injury, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
He is accused of hitting a female victim in the head, strangling her and stabbing her in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.
Greensboro police officers arrested Whitaker based on arrest warrants issued in the assault, the sheriff's office said. He is in the Guilford County jail awaiting transfer to the Rockingham County Detention Facility, authorities said.
