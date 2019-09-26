GREENSBORO — City officials have added two evening meetings to gather feedback about what residents want in the next police chief.
Last month, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement effective on Jan. 31.
During the past week, city leaders have led discussions at meetings with residents about the search process and how they feel about the current administration.
Officials encountered backlash for holding some meetings around the lunch hour, making it hard for people in those communities to attend. The latest meetings add evening hours to the schedule.
The new meetings are at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.
The two remaining day meetings, both at noon, will be:
- Monday at Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road.
- Tuesday at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.
Developmental Associates, the group managing the search and hiring process of the next police chief, created an online survey for residents who can't attend a meeting.
The deadline to fill out a survey is Oct. 7.
