GREENSBORO — Greensboro officers plan to gather Friday with the public to honor the life of a K9 officer who died while working Friday night.
Police are mourning the loss of 4-year-old Rambo, a K9 officer who was struck by a car on Aug. 16 while chasing a person wanted for robbery.
The Belgian Malinois spent his career working in the patrol division with his handler Officer C. Franklin.
"He lost his K9 partner and of course that's always a difficult thing to deal with," said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department. "They work with these dogs every day and a form a pretty close bond."
A ceremony honoring Rambo is planned for 3 p.m. Friday at the Public Safety Training Facility at 1510 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
A memorial will be placed outside the building for members of the community to honor Rambo.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Rambo will not be charged, Glenn said, and had nothing to do with the robbery investigation.
Police are saying little about the death of Rambo and the robbery suspect.
Glenn said that is because the person Rambo was chasing got away and officers are still looking for him.