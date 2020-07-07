Emergency lights (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police shut down two local nightclubs that disobeyed the governor's orders and opened to the public over the weekend.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said the department received complaints about two clubs reopening: Arizona Petes, 2900 Patterson Ave., and Southside Johnny's, 6400 W. Market St.

Glenn said the owners were told to close and they voluntarily complied. 

Bars and nightclubs are to remain closed under Gov. Roy Cooper's extended Phase Two of reopening, which is set to last until at least July 17.

