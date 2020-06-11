Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man driving a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Gate City Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

In a news release, police said they responded to a crash involving serious injury at West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road about 12:20 p.m.

Police said Lavon Lee Bridgeforth, 22, of Greensboro was operating a 2012 Honda motorcycle, traveling west on West Gate City Boulevard. A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Richard Eugene Shaw, 40, of Summerton, S.C., was traveling north on South Holden Road, according to police.

Bridgeforth failed to stop for a "steady red light," and the vehicles collided in the intersection, police said. Bridgeforth died from his injuries.

Police said careless and reckless driving is considered a factor in the crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation.

