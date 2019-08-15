On Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation "Summer Special" where they targeted individuals involved in the commercial sex industry, who were potential "clients", that wanted to pay for sexual acts, according to a sheriff's office news release.
During the operation, members of the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, Special Operations Unit, Vice Unit, Burlington Police Department Special Victims Unit, agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and members from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations were involved.
As a result of the operation, 14 men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The operation also resulted in the seizure of $1,725 in cash.