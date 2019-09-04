GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro men have been arrested in an Aug. 23 shooting that left another man dead.
Vincent Jerome Jackson Jr., 24, and Ashad Tyree Hill-Martin, 20, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Babunga, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Both are being held in the Guilford County jail. Bail information was not immediately available.
They are charged in the fatal shooting of Babunga, 27, who was found wounded about 10:50 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane. He died the next day, police said.
