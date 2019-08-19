A Greensboro man was in jail after leading Randolph County deputies on a chase that reached nearly 100 mph, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The chase began at 2 p.m. Friday after the department's Criminal Interdiction Team attempted to stop a silver Cadillac SUV with an out-of-state tag on Hopewell Church Road in Trinity. The driver, who deputies identified as 24-year-old Travaris James Knox, led deputies on a chase to Interstate 85, northbound to exit 111 onto Main Street in High Point, and into Guilford County, according to the release. The chase continued through High Point, looping back to Interstate 85 northbound to Highway 62 toward Level Cross
The chase, which often reached speeds of near 100 mph, ended in the 1100 block of Highway 62 near Groometown Road. Knox surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without further incident. A juvenile from Charlotte was also in the vehicle, deputies said, and a family member was contacted to come pick up the juvenile.
Knox initially said that he wouldn't pull over because he did not have a driver's license, the release states. However, deputies later found that he was wanted in Illinois for a parole violation and was considered armed and dangerous.
Knox, of the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway, is charged with felony fleeing to elude, careless and reckless driving, following too close, speeding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by neglect. He also was also served a fugitive order based on the Illinois parole violation.
He has $1,025,000 secured bond and is in the Randolph County Detention Center.