GIBSONVILLE — An 18-year-old Greensboro man is wanted in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins here that happened early in the morning on Oct. 31.
Isaiah Edwin Daniel of 1104 Hern Ave. was identified as a suspect after investigators gathered information from multiple sources, according to a police news release.
Daniel is charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and financial card theft, and one count of felony larceny of a firearm.
The break-ins happened on Cook Road, Wyrick Street and Smith Street. Police said money, a firearm, a vehicle, and miscellaneous other items were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Gibsonville Police Department at 336-449-6677. They may also report information on this crime or any other crime to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
