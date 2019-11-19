GIBSONVILLE — An 18-year-old Greensboro man is wanted in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins that happened early in the morning on Oct. 31 in Gibsonville.

Isaiah Edwin Daniel, of 1104 Hern Ave., Greensboro, was identified as a suspect after investigators gathered information from multiple sources, according to a police news release.

Daniel is charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle, five county of misdemeanor larceny, two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and financial card theft, and one count of felony larceny of a firearm.

The break-ins happened on Cook Road, Wyrick Street, and Smith Street. Police said money, a firearm, a vehicle, and miscellaneous other items were taken.

If anyone has information, they are asked to report it to the Gibsonville Police Department at 336-449-6677. They may also report information on this crime or any other crime to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

