dante pinson
GCSO

GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old Greensboro man turned himself in to police Saturday night in the fatal shooting Thursday afternoon at a gas station on East Cone Boulevard.

Dante Kaeshawn Pinson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Korey Lee Fitzgerald, also of Greensboro, according to a police news release.

Pinson surrendered to police detectives around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. He is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.

Officers responded at 1:06 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting at Murphy USA outside a Walmart and found Fitzgerald with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The shooting marks the city's 19th homicide this year. 

