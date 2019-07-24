BURLINGTON — A Greensboro man has been arrested in a carjacking and kidnapping that happened July 3 outside Academy Sports.
Johnell Junior Chance, 51, of Hanahan Court, is charged with two counts each of second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to a police news release. He also is charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and habitual larceny.
On that night, a mother was placing items she had bought from the store at 655 Huffman Mill Road into her SUV. Police say Chance got into the driver's seat of the car and drove away with a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the backseat.
Police said the children were released unharmed in the area of Ann Elizabeth Drive near Holly Hill Mall and Starbucks.
A witness saw this and safely returned the children to their parent at Academy Sports.
Chance is in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $150,000.