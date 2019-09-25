Cory Smith

GRAHAM — A Greensboro man has been charged with stealing aluminum from his workplace for more than two years.

On Sept. 13, the owner of Brawer Bros. Inc. in Graham contacted the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to report a larceny, a sheriff's office news release stated.

The owner told investigators that while conducting an inventory, he noticed several large aluminum spools missing. These spools are used to hold yarn. 

The owner told Investigators that the business had one full-time employee at that warehouse, Cory Smith, 50, of 4800 Penn Oak Road, Greensboro.

Investigators began looking into Smith’s pawn/scrap history when they discovered he was scrapping large amounts of aluminum dating back to February 2017 at a scrap yard in Greensboro.

Surveillance at the Greensboro scrap yard showed Smith on 13 different occasions scrapping aluminum spools, the release stated.

Aluminum spools worth $22,400 were recovered and returned to the business.

Smith was charged with felony larceny by employee. He made bail and was never booked into Alamance County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

