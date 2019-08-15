GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man found with 15,029 images and 1,502 videos of child pornography was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to seven years in prison.
Mark Denver Townsend, 48, had pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to one count of receipt of child pornography, the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.
Last year, an investigator with the State Bureau of Investigation's Computer Crimes Unit found that someone at Townsend's home was downloading child pornography through a network that allows users to anonymously share and download files.
In October, the SBI investigator and a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations interviewed Townsend and seized an external hard drive where the images and videos, created over a three-year period, were found, according to the release.
After the prison sentence, Townsend will spend 10 years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $114,500 in restitution to 18 victims.