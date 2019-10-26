GREENSBORO — Police say they are now investigating as a homicide the death of a 56-year-old man found unconscious early Saturday in a Terrell Street yard.
Officers found Steve Barnett of Greensboro about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in a front yard in the 500 block of West Terrell Street. EMS took him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said in a news release.
Police did not say how Barnett was injured. The case was originally classified as an aggravated assault.
Police did not have a full suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
