GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man’s guilty plea Tuesday in a 2015 fatal shooting involving the Bloods gang included an agreement to testify against another man arrested 24 hours earlier in the killings.
Elijah Valentin, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ernest Cuthbertson and Jeffrey Hampton on Dec. 2, 2015. Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson said she agreed to reduce charges that included two-counts of first-degree murder if Valentin testified against 33-year-old Mark Rontae Henderson and Henderson’s juvenile relative.
Greensboro police arrested Henderson Monday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. However, Thompson said that charge could be increased. She told Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig that both Valentin and Henderson’s relative provided her “offers of proof,” now under seal by Craig, that detail Henderson’s alleged order to kill Cuthbertson and identify Chauncey Slade as the gunman.
A jury convicted Slade in January for two counts of first-degree murder in the double homicides. The trial led to increased security at the courthouse after members of the Bloods had tried to enter the courtroom and threatened both court personnel and jurors. Judge David Hall ordered that Valentin’s March 11 trial be moved to Rockingham County, but delayed the trial after Thompson learned new information that could have affected Valentin’s case.
That information became public during Valentin’s plea deal Tuesday.
Thompson told Craig that Cuthbertson had been living with the Hendersons — both members of the Bloods, she said — after his mother kicked him out of her house.
She said on the day of the fatal shooting, Henderson became angry with Cuthbertson, believing that Cuthbertson had sold one of his guns.
Thompson said Valentin told her he was playing video games at Henderson’s house when Cuthbertson called to say that someone stole the gun Henderson had let him borrow. He said Henderson called Slade to look for Cuthbertson.
“Mark Henderson gave Chauncey Slade a gun and told him if you believe the gun was stolen, help him recover it, but if not, shoot him,” Valentin told her, Thompson said.
During Slade’s trial, Kenyatta Hampton, the sole survivor, testified that she had been sitting with Cuthbertson and Jeffrey Hampton, her cousins, in a car in front of her house on East Bragg Street when Slade approached them with two others.
She said Slade was asking Cuthbertson about the gun.
Thompson said Henderson was giving Slade orders through his relative by phone. Eventually, Thompson said, the relative passed off the phone to Slade.
Both Henderson’s juvenile relative and Valentin told Thompson that Slade shot Cuthbertson after he admitted he didn’t have the gun.
Police had arrested Henderson in 2016 on a charge of accessory after the fact, saying they had evidence he sent two vehicles to pick up those allegedly involved in the shootings. That case is pending, officials said. Thompson said phone records showed Henderson and his relative spoke eight minutes after the 911 call came in. The records also showed Cuthbertson and Henderson exchanged 20 phone calls before the shooting.
Thompson said police believe Henderson got rid of the gun after Slade returned it.
Originally, police believed a member of the Crips, who played video games at Henderson’s house, was the killer but the Crips member told officers that Valentin had talked about the killings after they happened. Valentin later identified Slade and offered the nicknames of two other people.
Valentin’s attorney, Dolly Manion, told Craig that Valentin had no prior record, was an honor student in Cobb County, Ga., and had just moved to Greensboro before the fatal shooting.
She said her client asked Henderson before going with his relative and Slade if they were going to kill Cuthbertson and Henderson laughed before replying, “Oh no, they’re just going to fight.”
“My client made a stupid mistake going along with them that night,” Manion told Craig. “He was not a gang member and only knew them for a few weeks.”
Craig agreed not to sentence Valentin until after he testifies against Henderson.
Both Henderson and Valentin will be housed in the Guilford County jail without bail but kept away from one another for safety, Craig ordered.