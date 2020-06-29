A Greensboro man is one of two men charged in connection to a fatal Reidsville shooting last week, police say.
Reidsville police responded to a reported shooting at Pan Mart, 801 West Harrison St., at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim, Zacorey Johnson, 36, of Reidsville, was later located at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Johnson later died from his injuries.
Police identified two suspects, Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro and Jonathan Erwin Galloway, 33, of Ruffin.
Police said Pickard was arrested Thursday evening and served a warrant for assault with intent to kill/inflicting serious bodily injury. He was placed in custody at the Rockingham County Jail under a $100,000 secured bail.
Later that day, police said Pickard's charge was upgraded to first-degree homicide.
Jonathan Galloway was arrested today, police said. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the people, discharging a weapon on occupied property and possession of firearm by felon. Galloway was given $500,000 bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
