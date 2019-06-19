ASHEBORO — A Greensboro man faces charges in a fatal shooting Sunday in Randolph County.
Rasheem Anthony Walker, 24, of 6 Lakes Spring Court, Apt. D, is one of three people charged in the death of 24-year-old Ondra Martinelli Gladden, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Walker is being held without bail in the Randolph County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. He also was charged with felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Deputies responding about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a gunshot/assault report at an abandoned lot at 525 Booker T. Washington Ave. in Asheboro found Gladden with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Randolph Hospital where he died shortly after arriving, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said witness statements led investigators to suspects and search warrants at two residences led to evidence "consistent with evidence found at the scene."
Two Randolph County men also were charged in Gladden's death.
Jeremiah Khalil Thompson, 17, of 3948 Huck St., Ramseur was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.
Dominic Rico Lee, 27, of 615 Oliver St., Ramseur is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.