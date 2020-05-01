GREENSBORO - A 51-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he fired multiple shots during a standoff early Wednesday.
Deputies say they were responding to a call about an assault just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Boxer Lane in Greensboro when Randall Gray Stoneman Jr. barricaded himself inside, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team and Emergency Response Team arrived prior to Stoneman firing multiple rounds at deputies. Negotiators spoke with Stoneman and, after the deployment of chemical munitions, Stoneman exited the home and was arrested.
Stoneman Jr. is charged with assault on a female and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, as well as five counts of discharging a firearm within an enclosed dwelling, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the news release. He is jailed under a $600,000.00 bond.
