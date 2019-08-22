GREENSBORO — A federal judge sentenced a Greensboro man on Wednesday to 10 years in prison on a child pornography conviction.
Jordan Clark Wagner, 36, pleaded guilty in April to one count of receipt of child pornography, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.
U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen ordered Wagner to pay $29,000 in restitution to eight victims and serve 15 years of supervised probation following his release from prison.
Wagner's charges stem from a 2017 investigation by the Greensboro Police Department and Homeland Security.
Greensboro officers executed a search warrant at Wagner's house in March 2018 and seized multiple devices that contained child pornography, the news release said.
Police were not able to access Wagner's locked phone, the release said. Officers sent the phone to the N.C. Crime Lab Digital Evidence Unit, where forensic experts found 249 images and 167 videos of child pornography, according to the release.
Wagner also had used his phone to engage in sexual chats and image transfers with multiple boys ages 13, 14 and 15, prosecutors said.