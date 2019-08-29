GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating the death of a Greensboro man found Thursday morning as a homicide.
Shawndale Ray Austin, 27, was found around 5 a.m. in the 3200-block North O'Henry Boulevard, according to a police news release. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 24th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
